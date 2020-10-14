CS Farida Karoney's father laid to rest in Nandi

The burial of Lands Cabinet Secretary Farida Karoney's father Mzee Edward Karoney is currently underway in Nandi.

Mzee Karoney was killed in a road accident on Tuesday evening in Kapsabet town.

He died at the Kapsabet County Referral Hospital where he was taken for treatment after he was knocked by a speeding motorcycle.

Nandi County Police Commander Samson Ole Kine said Mzee Karoney was hit on the Kapsabet-Kakamega highway.

The police boss said the boda-boda rider is at the Kapsabet hospital.

Mzee Karoney had parked his vehicle near the highway and was hit as he was crossing the road.

Witnesses said the victim was on his way to meet someone at a nearby petrol station when he was knocked down.

Mr Ole Kine said Mzee Karoney was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital.

"The victim succumbed to injuries after bleeding. The boda-boda rider is still receiving treatment at the hospital," said Mr Ole Kine.

Land CS arrived at hospital Tuesday evening before the body of her father was moved to their Kamobo home.