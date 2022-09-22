County assembly seeking Sh100m to complete stalled new building

The Nandi County Assembly is seeking Sh100 million to complete its new building, which has stalled for almost 10 years.

Construction of the modern state-of-art facility worth Sh600 million started in 2014. It comprises public offices for members of the county assembly (MCAs) and administrative ones.

MCA Walter Teno, the Finance Committee chairperson, disclosed that cash-flow challenges had delayed the project but vowed to push for money to be included in the budget for it.

“The structure is 90 percent complete, but still needs more funds to install auspicious furniture and electronic equipment, thus we are looking forward to the executive to cooperate in funding the project,” he stated.

Current Nandi County Assembly premises. Photo credit: Tom Matoke | Nation Media Group

Newly elected assembly Speaker Philemon Melly affirmed that under his leadership, he will consider the welfare of MCAs so that they can effectively carry out their mandate.

“As the Speaker, I will work with the ward representatives to ensure the appropriate use of taxpayers’ money, including checking on the implementation of the county’s stalled projects,” he said.

Former assembly Speakers Edwin Cheluget and Joshua Kiptoo committed to work with the new Speaker and MCAs to facilitate the transition process before the assembly resumes sessions.