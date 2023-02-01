Charles Ovita: How I lost job, new car and business worth Sh2.1 million in two years

When Mr Charles Ovita Mung’anyi lost his job as a technician at the Samsung Electronics Service Centre in Narok town two years ago, he did not let this weigh him down.

Despite struggling to succeed in life, his misfortunes did not end. His business in Narok town worth Sh2.1 million crumbled. He lost his new car in an accident and was assaulted as he sought compensation.

Before the misfortunes struck, Mung’anyi repaired mobile phones, laptops, computers and printers in Narok. He also had a shop where he sold mobile phones and accessories.

After operating his mobile phone business for four years, the 35-year-old technician pumped Sh1.5 million into the business at the beginning of 2020.

“Having lived in Narok town, I understood the market well. I stocked my shop with trendy phones and other accessories and the business was booming. Besides, people frequented my shop for mobile phone repairs,” he told Nation.Africa.

Within five months, he had set up a second shop in the town and attracted more customers.

But this did not last. The business worth Sh1.5 million crumbled when thieves broke into his shop in May 2020 at night and carted all phones and other electronic gadgets, including printing machines, computers and laptops.

“The thieves stole everything from the shop after breaking the main door. I was heartbroken and didn’t know what to do. I had to move to a smaller shop. I spent Sh600,000 to restock it,” said Mung’anyi.

After several months of hard work, his business started picking up.

“Just when things had started improving, another tragedy struck. I woke up one morning and found my shop flooded with raw sewage from a burst sewer line. All the phones and machines in the shop were destroyed,” he said.

He asked his landlord to go and assess the losses he had incurred.

But his encounter with the landlord nearly ended in a physical fight. The landlord drew his pistol and threatened to shoot him.

Crestfallen

“I went to the landlord to demand compensation since I had lost all the stock. I did not know the house was built on a sewer line,” the technician said.

After the encounter with his landlord, Mung’anyi was crestfallen. He had lost his investment. His only option was to leave Narok town. But before he left Narok, the landlord paid him a surprise visit.

“After a long discussion, the landlord agreed to compensate me for the losses I had incurred. He gave me some money which I used to buy a car,” he said.

Mung’anyi and his nephew Kenneth Kibira travelled to Mombasa to buy a car.

He settled on a Mitsubishi Delica worth Sh1,180,000 and paid Sh300,000 deposit.

He signed an agreement with the car dealer to pay the balance of Sh880,000. His first deposit of Sh50,000 was to be paid before December 20, 2021.

He was required to pay another Sh100,000 by January 28, 2022, and an additional Sh100,000 on February 28, 2022.

The balance of Sh630,000 was to be paid in instalments of Sh42,000 starting March 28, 2022, for 15 months.

He paid Sh60,000 for the car’s comprehensive insurance cover and Sh20,000 for car tracking services.

But as they were preparing to leave Mombasa the car dealer informed them that he could not get comprehensive insurance cover immediately, so he arranged for a third-party cover.

They collected the vehicle and set off for Nairobi where they had an accident.

The vehicle ploughed into a road barrier on Nairobi’s Waiyaki way and was extensively damaged.

“My nephew was driving when the vehicle swerved as he avoided being hit by a speeding lorry. He ended up crashing into a road barrier,” he said.

They reported the accident to traffic police in Nairobi and the vehicle was towed to a garage.

“I called the car dealer to inform him of the accident. The dealer towed the vehicle to their yard in Mombasa. He asked me to travel to Mombasa to discuss how the vehicle would be repaired,” said Mr Mung’anyi.

Managing director

When they got to Mombasa, they were ushered into an office where they were told to wait for the managing director.

At around 5 pm, armed guards ordered them to leave. The guards later descended on them with clubs.

During the fight, Mr Mung’anyi lost a tooth. He reported the assault at the Mombasa Central police station on July 18 2021.

After initial police investigations, the file was forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for directions.

On September 30, 2022, Ms Jacinta Nyamosi, a deputy director of Public Prosecutions wrote to the regional head of the ODPP Coast region.

“The office is in receipt of a complaint via a letter received on 19th of September 2022 from Kenneth Ali Kibira and Charles Ovita Mung’anyi. We forward the said complaint letter as the concerns raised fall under your jurisdiction. Kindly take the requisite necessary action to ensure that the complaint is comprehensive and furnish us with a status report once your inquiries are concluded,” said Ms Nyamosi.

That’s the last time he got a communication from the ODPP and his efforts to have those who assaulted him face the law have hit a snag.

His hopes of getting his car are now bleak.