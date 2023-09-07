Amateur athlete detained after confessing to killing wife

Detectives in Nandi have arrested an amateur athlete who confessed to killing his estranged wife on Sunday.

The suspect, Benjamin Serem, went to the Sang'alo deputy chief's office to report that he had killed his wife, Caroline Jerotich, following a domestic dispute.

Serem, a game ranger with Kenya Wildlife Services in Kapsabet, was said to have been angered by his wife's threats to divorce him over allegations of brutality.

Nandi North police boss Simon Muli said that on the fateful day, the suspect, a father of four, went to church with his wife and during the sermon, the deceased sneaked out in the company of another woman.

When her husband noticed that she was not in the church, he looked for her and caught up with her in a forested area a few kilometres from the church.

"He started beating his wife until she was unconscious, despite the pleas of the woman who had accompanied her. He became wild and turned his anger on his wife's friend, forcing her to flee the scene," Mr Muli added.

A Good Samaritan rushed the critically injured woman to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) in Eldoret.

"The woman succumbed to her injuries on arrival at the hospital," said Mr Muli.

The suspect, who is in custody, is being detained at Kapsabet Prison awaiting arraignment in court.

Mr Muli urged the family of the deceased to be patient as due process is being followed.

The family of the deceased had expressed fear that there were indications that justice would not prevail.

"Since my daughter was killed, the police have been silent. We hear nothing about the progress of their investigations, I want justice for my daughter," said Hellen Rotich, the mother of the deceased.