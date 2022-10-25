13 Kemeloi Boys High students charged over recent riots

Some 13 students at the troubled Kemeloi Boys High School in Nandi County were charged on Tuesday with destroying school property valued at Sh2.9 million.

The students, from forms One, Two and Three, were arraigned before Kapsabet Senior Principal Magistrate Duke Ocharo over the October 16 incident at the school in Nandi South sub-county.

They were charged with wilfully and unlawfully damaging school property, including window panes, doors, ICT rooms, computers, an array of lab equipment and CCTV cameras.

The learners were arrested by detectives from the Nandi Hills Police Station following the riot that happened barely a week after the school reopened following an earlier closure.

Closed three times

Kemeloi Boys was closed three times in one month because of student unrest blamed on incitement by the local community, including some teachers and parents.

The school reopens this week after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua intervened.

Suspended students from forms One to Three were expected to report back between Tuesday and Thursday.

They were sent home last Monday after a confrontation that involved running battles among the learners.

In the previous incident, Aldai MP Maryanne Keitany had intervened and chaired a crisis meeting that brought together the school community and sub-county security teams to try to resolve the disputes at the school.

Cartels interested in tenders at the school were accused of inciting students to go on the rampage, while fabricating allegations against the school principal.

The students charged on Tuesday were represented by lawyer Wesley Rotich. They denied the charges and were released on a Sh50,000 bond each and a surety of the same amount.

Principal and board members to testify

Prosecutors have lined up five witnesses, including Chief Principal Dr Tom Shivazi and Board of Management chair Bernard Too. Board members Gilbert Sang, Vincent Lagat and Stanley Kiptoo will also testify.

The case will be mentioned on October 31.