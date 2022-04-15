Zakayo Cheruiyot trounced by MP Joseph Tonui in UDA Kuresoi South nominations

Kuresoi South MP Joseph Tonui has won the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) nominations, beating five other contestants.

Mr Tonui garnered 14,181 votes, trouncing, among others, his close competitor and former MP Zakayo Cheruiyot, who received 7,251.

While receiving his nomination certificate at the Keringet Boys tallying centre in Keringet ward, Mr Tonui thanked voters for believing in him and giving him the opportunity to defend his seat in the August 9 elections.

Mr Tonui and Mr Cheruiyot were followed by nominated MP Gideon Keter, John Chemirmir, Langat Kipkoskei and Denis Mutai with 1,434, 1,228, 227 and 109 votes, respectively.

Mr Tonui promised his constituents that he would work with them whether they voted for him or not.

He also urged his fellow contestants to join forces with him, saying the competition should not create animosity but a platform to work together for a better Kuresoi South.

"Thank you for believing in me to serve you for the second term. Even if the elections had some challenges I am glad that it ended peacefully," he said.

Voter Nelly Cherono expressed her excitement after the MP was declared the winner, saying he was her preferred candidate.