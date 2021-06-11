divorce
Shutterstock

Nakuru

Prime

Woman who learnt of co-wife from obituary wins inheritance bid

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:


A woman who lived with a former senior army officer for 15 years as his first wife will get a quarter share of his property after a court quashed his other wife's bid to leave her out. 

Editor's picks

More from Counties

  1. PRIME Tana pastoralists ditch livestock for cotton farming

  2. Cargo train stalls in Nyeri after wagon derails

    Cargo train in Nyeri

  3. Missing Mombasa teen found dead

  4. PRIME Unresolved killings of elderly women in Naivasha and Gilgil

  5. The sad story behind tin roof along Kisumu-Busia highway

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.