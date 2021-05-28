Woman, son and house help killed, set ablaze in Nakuru

Residents of Mzee Wanyama Estate in Nakuru East woke up to the shocking murder of three people on Thursday.

The bodies of a middle aged woman, her five-year-old son and a house help were found inside the house which had been set on fire.

Nakuru East Sub-County deputy commissioner Mr David Wanyonyi said the woman, Alice Njeri, who was a teacher at nearby St Maria Veronica Secondary School, had a stab wound on her ribs while her son had been strangled using a piece of cloth.

The 45-year-old house help, Ann Wangari, had bruises on her head.

"We suspect the assailant had a mission to kill all of them and conceal the evidence by setting the house ablaze by lighting a mattress," said the administrator.

Mr Wanyonyi noted that an infant who was still alive in the same house was rescued.

The incident is said to have occurred at 6pm Wednesday after the woman had come from work. Police suspect that the assailant could have trailed her before attacking them.

Mr Simon Kimani, who is the widower to Ms Wangari, said they had just moved into the house a fortnight ago and did not know many people around the area.

The man, who was still devastated, mourned his loving wife saying that he will have to raise their children alone.