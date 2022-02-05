Woman kills self and her 3 children in Gilgil

Crime scene

A crime scene barricade tape. Police in Nakuru are investigating an incident where a woman is suspected to have poisoned her three children before hanging herself in Gilgil on  February 4, 2022.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

Police in Nakuru are investigating an incident where a woman is suspected to have poisoned her three children before dying by suicide at Teachers B estate in Gilgil on Friday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.