Woman drives off with lover's car, Sh700, 000 after Naivasha night-out

Police are trailing a woman who drove off with her lover's car after the two came for a blissful moment at the lakeside town of Naivasha.

According to police records the two arrived on Saturday from Narok and went on a merrymaking spree, before the woman disappeared on Sunday without her partner's knowledge.

"The man has reported the matter and also claimed that he had stashed more than Sh700,000 inside the car," a source within the police department, and who isn't authorised to speak to the media said.

The lover, said to be in her 40's, drove off leaving the man, who had a windfall from the sale of farm produce, dumbfounded.

"We want to establish how the woman managed to slip away or if the man was drugged prior to the incident," added the police source.

The haggard man walked to the Naivasha police station after failing to locate his mate whom he had hoped to spend "quality" time with.

The police, without divulging much details about the suspect for fear of jeopardising the case, said they were making good progress with the hope of recovering the stolen car.

Investigators believe the woman was after her lover's car and money and was bidding for her time, before executing her mission

Last year, another Narok based farmer lost Sh 800,000 after encountering "Mchele divas" who spiked his drink.

He had sold his wheat and decided to take a detour to the alluring town of Naivasha to unwind, but was easily spotted by the conniving lot.