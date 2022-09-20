Woman charged with Sh8.1m fraud released on bond

A woman accused of conning a Kenyan from Australia was charged with fraud in a Nakuru court.

Ms Mary Wanjku Njenga, who appeared before Principal Magistrate Ruth Kepha, was charged that she fraudulently obtained Sh8.1 million from Keziah Ngina Mbugua between February 1 and August 30.

The suspect allegedly duped the complainant into believing that she was in a position to sell her a parcel of land in Kenya, police reports show.

Ms Njenga allegedly posed as a property agent and received the money from the complainant through cronies using different bank accounts.

She denied the charges and pleaded with the court for release on reasonable bond terms.

Her lawyer told the court that she was not the real suspect but rather her child, who also resides in Australia.

“I request the court to consider admitting my client to reasonable bond terms and also consider the complex nature of the offence,” the lawyer pleaded.

“Her daughter, who should be the suspect, is in Australia together with the complainant and would wish to seek guidance from the court on whether the mother ought to be charged on behalf of her child.”

The lawyer said the suspect has been cooperating with the police in the investigations and was not a flight risk.

Prosecutors did not oppose the bond bid and only urged the court to consider the nature of the offence and the need to stop rising cases of fraud in Kenya.