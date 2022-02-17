Nakuru woman charged with killing her step-son

A 28-year-old mother suspected of torturing her step-son to death was on Thursday charged with murder in a Nakuru court.

Ms Grace Kerubo, who appeared before High Court Judge Teresia Matheka, was charged that on February 5, within St Mary’s Pastoral Centre in Nakuru East, she killed Irenaeus Simiyu.

A police report indicates that the woman hit the three-year-old boy on the head, causing him a serious injury that doctors say led to his death.

Ms Kerubo was arrested by police on the night of February 9 while at the Nairobi Women’s Hospital where she was detained alongside her husband Moses Simiyu after the doctors were dissatisfied with their story on the child’s death.

According to the police, doctors became suspicious after discovering that the boy, who was confirmed dead on arrival at the hospital, had deep wounds in the head which were not fresh.

Couple arrested

Detectives arrived at the scene and arrested the couple alongside two well-wishers whom they had requested to help them drive the child to the hospital.

Upon investigations, the police learnt that the woman has been physically abusing the boy, whose mother had left the father after his birth.

Ms Kerubo, who also has a six-year-old daughter from her previous relationship, is said to have moved in with Mr Simiyu a year ago.

Police revealed that the suspect had told the doctors that the child had slipped and fallen in the bathroom.

However, his step-sister told the police that she witnessed her mother beat up her step-brother on the head on January 31. The girl, according to the police, said upon realising that the boy was bleeding, her mother cleaned the wound and set him to sleep.

When she speared in court on Thursday, Ms Kerubo, denied the charge and pleaded with the court to grant reasonable bond terms.

The court will hear the bond application on Friday.

The father and the other two people were released but became prosecution witnesses.