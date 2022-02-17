Nakuru woman charged with killing her step-son

Ms Grace Kerubo

Ms Grace Kerubo who was on February 17, 2022 charged at the Nakuru Law Courts with killing her step-son.


Photo credit: Joseph Openda | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

A 28-year-old mother suspected of torturing her step-son to death was on Thursday charged with murder in a Nakuru court.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.