Widow of slain Kiru Boys principal to be sentenced on Tuesday

Jane Muthoni kiru boys

Jane Muthoni, wife to the slain Kiru Boys Principal Solomon Mwangi.

Photo credit: File | Martin Mwaura | Nation Media Group

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

After being convicted for the murder of her husband, former Icacirii Girls Secondary School Principal Jane Muthoni has a date with destiny on Tuesday when the court will decide on her punishment.

