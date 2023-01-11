Wambere Migwi: How missing marks made me spend nine years in University

She spent nine years pursuing her first Degree at Kenyatta University largely due to “missing marks,” having joined in 2009, she finally graduated in 2015.

Self-sponsored and living with a physical impairment since birth, Wambere Migwi at times thought of giving up, battling poor health and “academic frustrations.”

“Spending nine years in university drained me physically and emotionally, were it for the support of my parents and some of the lecturers, I would have given up,” she opens up.

Born with cerebral palsy weighing a paltry 1.1 kilogrammes, Ms Migwi’s life is something akin to a miracle. Born at six months, many had given up on her ever making it.

It is a journey punctuated with an emotional rollercoaster…emotional whirlwind and emotional turmoil…a life of outright discrimination and an unforgiving society.

To make it to the pinnacle of the academic arena, the Secondary School teacher was forced to undergo formal schooling, despite the obvious challenges.

“I was supposed to be placed in a special school given my condition but my dad would hear none of it. I was taken to a public school within Naivasha competing with my able-bodied schoolmates,” she recalls.

The father’s insistence, opened the little girl to a world that she had to survive in…a mean world that has little regard for people living with different impairments.

“I remember a teacher telling me to put up with my situation since it was my dad who insisted on taking me to the institution. That day, I cried my heart out,” she recollects the transition.

Though academically gifted, Ms Migwi was a “slow writer” due to her condition and could not finish her work on time, greatly limiting her ability.

“I hardly finished my examinations but always posted good grades. My plea to teachers for additional time always fell on deaf ears,” she says.

“The stigma was all-time high and some of the teachers were not helpful,” she continues.

Despite the series of setbacks, she managed to score 482 marks and got admission to Naivasha Girls High school. Another milestone for a student whose life oscillated between hospital and school.

“Unfortunately, it was the same old story, stigmatisation was still rife…,” she points out.

But despite the dark cloud hovering around her life, she got “three amazing friends” who journeyed with the student throughout her school life.

“The school life was not tailor-made to suit my condition. I was very bright but extremely slow in writing, hence a loss of coordination. The exam time was the same, greatly disadvantageous to me,” she says.

To add to her academic Waterloo, Ms Migwi sustained a fall, injuring her back while in school, further affecting her academic work as she shuffled between hospital and school while sitting her KCSE examination.

She got a strong B minus securing admission at the University to pursue an education degree.

“I got a reprieve after joining University after getting a letter from the Education, Resource and Assessment Center, detailing my condition and, in all fairness, I used to get additional time to sit my exams,” she admits.

Her upbeat mood was short lived due to missing marks.

Recalling what happened, she says: “In between doing my degree some of my results got lost.”

“I changed my model of study from regular to school based and that is how my marks disappeared, forcing me to spend another five years in campus,” she adds.

Continuing, “Before my marks got lost I was doing my last semester and then graduate…”

Her parents were again forced to dig deep into their pockets to finance her education and they never let her down.

“They were very supportive and, eventually, I was able to complete my degree,” adds Ms Migwi.

Another challenge was in the offing, few employers were willing to give her a chance due to her condition.

“For years, I have been undergoing therapy sessions at least three times a week of which potential bosses felt could derail my class work,” she says.

She managed to get a Board of Management (BOM) teaching job in 2016 but when Coronavirus hit in 2020, she was laid off.

“I was almost giving up on the teaching job until September 2021 when I was finally employed by the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and posted at the Naivasha-based Magereza Academy,” she says.

With her back against the wall, life has not been easy for the determined teacher, especially on the social front.

She remembers an incident when she was taken on a lunch date by her boyfriend but the suitor’s parents could hear none of it.

“They out rightly rejected me in my presence, arguing that I was likely to give birth to disabled children. I was heartbroken. This was said to my face,” she sadly remembers.

To calm her nerves, she decided to end the relationship but again the ceaseless social discrimination and stigmatisation has reared it ugly head on several occasions.

“Being rejected on the basis of one’s condition is one of the most painful lessons of life,” he admits.

She has started her own charitable organization- Wambere Migwi Foundation- where she assists people with disability to find their footing in life.

On her platform, she posts encouragement quotes perhaps, reflecting on her life journey.

In September 2020, she posted a quote by N.r. Hart. “We don’t choose who we love…our souls choose for us.”

She again wrote: Actually for the longest time discrimination and stigma are two sides of the same coin. Here's why: We have treated People Living With Disability (PWDS) and Children With Disability (CWDS) as aliens. Wherever we go be it the mall, church, restaurant and other social places.

Schools are yet to be inclusive so to speak, yes we have special Schools but they can't meet the requirements for the ever growing number of special kids and sadly the integrated ones are so few not to mention the cost.

She says her foundation is focused on changing the lives of people living with disability, especially cerebral palsy. She has been criss- crossing the entire country doing advocacy having experienced firsthand challenges facing those “abled differently.”

She is currently studying for her Master’s degree and is optimistic of pursuing a PHD in the coming days.