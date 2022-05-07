Virtual visits excite inmates at Nakuru Women’s GK prison

As a white van drove into Nakuru Women's GK Prison, the inmates continued with their daily chores of cleaning the compound in the heavily guarded correctional facility.

But when Mr Iregi Mwenja alighted from the vehicle, the women shouted in unison like children welcoming their dad home. Our father has come!

They were shocked that Mr Mwenja, whom the inmates referred to as ‘Baba’ had come to visit them.

"Today, I have decided to give you a surprise visit on a weekday!" said Mr Mwenja as he acknowledged clenched fist greetings from the inmates.

He is the founder and chief executive officer of the Psychiatric Disability Organisation (PDO) which offers counselling services to prisoners and warders to reduce their level of stress.

Mr Mwenja was at the correctional facility to connect the inmates with their families through virtual visitations.

Inmates at Nakuru GK Women's Prison queue to speak with their relatives virtually on March 8, 2022, during International Women’s Day. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, physical visitations at the facility were suspended. This impacted negatively on the inmates’ mental health.

Long sentences

Most of the 200 inmates at Nakuru GK Prison are serving long sentences ranging from 10 years to 25 years.

After setting up the video conferencing equipment which included a laptop and camera, a dozen inmates lined up to connect with their families.

Speaking to her daughter for the first time, Esther shed tears of joy during the virtual meeting.

They cracked jokes and one would think she was having a physical meeting with her daughter.

"Seeing that laughter, smiles and tears of joy rolling on my daughter's cheeks was quite humbling."

"I was relieved when I saw my daughter's face on the screen. It was nice looking each other in the eye. I almost jumped to grab and hug her," said Esther.

Esther was condemned to a death sentence in 2016 for murder but she received the presidential pardon and her sentence was reduced to a life sentence.

Mary Muhoro Senior Superintendent of Kenya Prisons in charge of Nakuru GK Women's Prison speaks to inmates at the facility on March 8, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

Nancy had not seen her daughter for two years.

"When I heard my daughter tell me that I was strong, I felt happy. Here, (in prison) you rarely hear such words. For a moment I forgot I had been jailed for 20 years. I felt that one day I will walk out of prison a strong woman," said Nancy.

Helen, 37, a mother of two boys aged nine and 19 years is serving a 20 years sentence. She was all smiles as she spoke to one of her sons.

"I had not spoken to my boys since the Covid-19 pandemic broke out in 2020. It is as if I have met them physically," said Hellen.

She added: "I cried when my nine-year-old boy jumped up and down as he spoke to me. I felt happy when he told me he wanted to see me at home."

"I started my jail term in 2019. My relatives have never visited me and talking to my son was a big relief," explained Hellen.

Leah, 39, last saw her child in 2019. "I came to jail with my child when she was one-year-old. She is now five years old," said the mother of three whose 15 years’ jail sentence will end in 2028.

Another inmate said: "I have spoken to my 23 year- old son and I feel as if I am free," said the mother of four who was jailed for 10 years for murder.

Mr Mwenja hopes that his initiative will be replicated in other correctional facilities across the country.

Inmates at Nakuru GK Women's Prison addressed by prison staff and Psychiatric Disability Organisation officials before speaking to their relatives virtually on March 8, 2022, during International Women’s Day. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi. Nation Media Group

"I want the Kenya Prisons Service to own the initiative to help those serving long custodial sentences to reduce mental stress to inmates and warders," he said.

He said prison staff don't have all the skills to handle inmates suffering from mental illness.

"The prison's environment affects both wardens and inmates. We have been offering mental services to the warders who have formed a wellness committee where we train them on basic mental health and counselling," he said.

Ms Mary Muhoro, a senior superintendent in charge of women's prison in Nakuru could not hide her joy during the launch of the virtual visit programme by PDO.

"Some inmates serve long incarceration. Virtual visits help moderate the inmates mental and physical health," said Ms Muhoro.

"The virtual visit is a game-changer as inmates see their children. The heavy burden of missing them is drastically reduced. Their peace is restored and that makes my job of monitoring their mental well-being manageable," said the prison's boss.

"We allocate some visit time for the relatives but only very few visit. I thank PDO for this gesture," she added.