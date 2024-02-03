Ukraine's national anthem echoes through Lake Nakuru National Park

As Ukrainians prepare to mark the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of their country, a group of 16 students from the war-torn country are in Kenya to enjoy some peace of mind, at least for now.

After the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the young tourists had every reason to smile again.

The young tourists, aged between nine and 25, reflected on the war between Russia and their country in a peaceful atmosphere some 6,000km from home.

The Ukrainian national anthem echoed across Lake Nakuru National Park as the young tourists made their final tour of magical Kenya.

The Ukrainians arrived in Kenya on January 24 and enjoyed intimate awe-inspiring, and magical travel experiences in Naivasha, Mombasa, Voi, Diani and Nairobi.

The Ukrainian nationals are visiting Kenya at a time when their country is at war with Russia. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

After an early morning game drive through a wooded and bushy grassland that rings the beautiful Lake Nakuru National Park, the visibly happy visitors enjoyed the wide ecological diversity and varied habitats that range from Lake Nakuru itself to the surrounding escarpment and picturesque ridges.

They then assembled at Lake Nakuru Lodge parking bay where they reflected on the war in their country and later planted tree seedlings to leave a mark of their visit to Kenya.

“Ukraine’s glory hasn’t perished,” they started singing their national anthem carrying high the tree seedlings, their national flag, and the Kenyan flag as a sign of solidarity.

The anthem, which was being sung for the first time at Lake Nakuru National Park, attracted the hotel workers who joined them in solidarity to plant trees.

“Ukraine's freedom has not yet perished, nor has her glory, upon us, fellow Ukrainians, fate shall smile once more. Our enemies will vanish like dew in the sun,” they sang as they planted the tree seedlings.

Never perish

“Ukraine has not perished and will never perish even under the bombardment of Russia!"

"Ukraine is not yet lost. We came to Kenya to enjoy the peace that is being destroyed by our enemies who have invaded our country" said Valery Topoleva who is a student at Odesa City, the southern Ukrainian city on the Black Sea coast.

They sang and danced as they enjoyed a spectacular view of the park from the edge of Lake Nakuru Lodge.

Consul of Ukraine in Mombasa Oleksii Sierkov said Kenya is a peaceful country.

“A lot of families and children are affected by the war in Ukraine by bringing here school-going children and college students this is a good healing process to reduce the trauma they are undergoing back at home due to war. This peace they have enjoyed in Kenya for 10 days is beneficial for mental healing,” said Mr Sierkov.

“I’m happy the children and the students are not crying anymore when they hear about the situation at home,” said Mr Sierkov.

He lauded the Kenya government and hoteliers and service providers for complimenting the stay of the young tourists in Kenya.

Lake Nakuru Lodge Marketing Director Joseph Muya said the lodge decided to be a leaning shoulder for the suffering families by offering hope.