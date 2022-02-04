Uhuru Kenyatta calls for peace, unity at Daniel Moi’s death anniversary

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday urged Kenyans to embrace peace and unity as the family of Kenya's second president Daniel Toroitich arap Moi marked the departed head of state’s second death anniversary in Kabarak, Nakuru County.

In a statement, President Kenyatta said, "Today we join the family of the late president in marking the second anniversary since his passing on. In Memory of the second president of the Republic, I urge all leaders of our country to continue uniting and building Kenya by improving on the foundation that President Moi helped to establish. As we head into the General Election in August, let us remember Mzee Moi's mantra on the political environment; that 'siasa mbaya, maisha mbaya,' (bad political decisions ruin lives)."

"His death left a void not only in the life of his family, but also in the country and the international community. He was a pillar to his family, a Pan Africanist and a globally respected statesman," added President Kenyatta.

He urged Kenyans to shun divisive and ethnic politics.

President Kenyatta, who attended Mzee Moi's first anniversary last year and laid a wreath at his grave, did not attend the event on Friday.

Kanu chairman and Baringo Senator Gideon Moi described his father as a pillar whose legacy will live for years.

"We remember Mzee as the pillar of this family. It has been two years since he went to be with the Lord, but we still cherish his memories as a family and strive to live by the values he left us with. We will continue preaching peace and unity, which Mzee was passionate about, in Kenya," said Senator Moi.

The memorial service was attended by a host of politicians including One Kenya Alliance principals Martha Karua, Kalonzo Musyoka and Cyrus Jirongo and government officials.

During the event, speeches by family members, friends and politicians evoked the memories they shared with the former president before his death on February 4, 2020.

“We will continue to promote and live by the good values of honesty, discipline, hard work and Christian values that Mzee nurtured. We will always remember him as our role model,” said the former president’s grandson Clint Moi.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka described Mzee Moi as a great African statesman, who left behind great values to be emulated.

"Mzee Moi was a servant leader and a peace icon who gave his all to the country. May his soul rest in eternal peace," said Mr Musyoka.