UDA polls: Njoro MP Charity Kathambi floors 4 male aspirants to clinch ticket

Njoro MP Charity Kathambi Chepkwony will defend her seat on a United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket in the August 9 polls. She floored four male aspirants in the Thursday UDA primaries.

Ms Chepkwony, who is a first-time legislator and the first-ever woman to be elected Njoro MP, garnered 18,340 votes to beat Mr John Kaniaru (3,455), Mr Johnson Mwamba (2,933), Mr Simon Chege (425) and radio journalist Njogu wa Njoroge who had 1588 votes.

The polls that were characterised by the low voter turnout. Slightly 21,000 voters cast their votes in a constituency that has more than 100,000 voters. She won in all the 19 polling stations.

She said: "The Lord is on our side. Glory and victory belong to God! I have gone through rough times. I have been abused and my posters destroyed. I promise to change this constituency if I win in the August 9 polls," said Ms Chepkwony.

"This victory is not only for UDA but also for women's leadership in Njoro, Nakuru County, and beyond. By beating four male aspirants who at one stage ganged up against me and spread malicious rumours that I was planning to rig the primaries. I have proved that women leadership is still the preferred choice," said Ms Chepkwony.

However, she thanked her opponents whom she described as "strong aspirants".

She said the fact Mr Kaniaru, her closest challenger had a paltry 3,455 votes, means that Njoro residents were looking for a development-oriented leader.

Njoro MP Charity Kathambi (left) celebrates with her husband David Chepkwony after she beat four male aspirants to clinch the UDA party primaries ticket with 18,340 votes. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

"Njoro constituency has set a pace for the rest of the constituencies in Nakuru County that it is possible to elect leaders without considering their ethnic backgrounds. This is a fertile ground for peace and stability as the region has borne the brunt of post-election violence in the past polls," she said.

She thanked Njoro residents for having confidence in her leadership and promised to serve them even better if she is elected for the second term.