Two more suspects arrested in murder of county employee

Police in Nyandarua have arrested two more people in connection with the killing of former Laikipia County Director of Agriculture Peter Karanja Gachugia.

This brings to five the number of suspects in police custody over the incident that occurred a fortnight ago.

North Kinangop sub-county Police Commander Edward Kangara said the pair were picked up from Kibra in Nairobi.

"We were able to recover some of the items stolen from the victim's premises during the fatal incident," he said

Mr Kangara called the latest arrests a major breakthrough in unravelling the mysterious killing of the former senior county official.

"We shall be heading to court for a miscellaneous application to be accorded more days to firm up our probe," he said.

He added that police are pursuing more suspects as they investigate the robbery that shocked residents of Ndunyu Njeru.

The motive of the attack is unknown, he said, though some locals have cited business rivalry

"With the two suspects in our custody they will greatly assist in the investigations," Mr Kangara added.

Mr Gachugia was called to his newly opened bar by his employee before being attacked by a gang that was lying in wait inside the premises.