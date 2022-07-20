Two Kenyan rangers win global award for protecting nature

Two Kenyan rangers were among global award winners honoured at the ongoing International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Africa Protected Areas Congress in Kigali, Rwanda.The meeting is the first continent-wide gathering of African leaders, citizens and interest groups to discuss the role of protected areas in conserving nature and safeguarding Africa's iconic wildlife.Kenya is represented at the July 18-23 congress by the Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala.The two Kenyans were among the 12 individuals and ranger teams from around the world who received an International Ranger Award on Wednesday for their extraordinary commitment to protecting nature and helping local communities.The two – Ali Hassan Ali of Bura East Community Conservancy and Popote Ole Sapulai of Kimana Sanctuary in Kajiado County – each received Sh1million to support protected and conserved areas where they work.Mr Hassan is a pioneer in conservation and ranger work in South-eastern Kenya.A former ranger with 15 years of experience in Arawale National Reserve, he was instrumental in establishing the Bura East Community Conservancy and the programme for the conservation of the critically endangered hirola antelope.He has overcome security threats, injury at the hands of poachers and tensions with his community to become a respected and highly effective ranger leader.He is also a field surveyor, educator and communicator, committed to securing the future of the hirola and other threatened species and the well-being of local people.Mr Sapulai, a member of the local community, has been a ranger for 19 years, sometimes working without a salary and supporting his ranger team with his resources.

Mr Popote Ole Sapulai of Kimana Sanctuary won a global award for protecting nature. Photo credit: Courtesy

His leadership and courage in tackling poaching in the area were cited as exceptional, and he has demonstrated courage and diplomacy in peacefully resolving conflicts between communities and wildlife.As a trusted and widely respected senior ranger, his unwavering dedication to safeguarding the area has earned him the respect of his community and has inspired many young people to follow his path.Three ranger teams from 10 countries in Latin America, Africa, Asia and Australasia were recognised for going beyond the call of duty to protect the earth's wild places and wildlife, and to support local communities.The International Ranger Awards were established with the support of the International Ranger Federation, Conservation Allies, Rewild and the Global Tiger Initiative."The world's rangers are the unsung heroes and heroines of conservation," said Dr Madhu Rao, chair of the IUCN World Commission on Protected Areas."We rely on their perseverance and dedication to maintain a healthy planet for wildlife and people. The work of these women and men is skilled and diverse," said Dr Rao.He added: "They are protectors, educators, community facilitators and wildlife monitors, working in protected areas, private reserves, indigenous territories and community conservancies. WCPA is delighted to be a partner in these new awards which recognise their vital work."Said Chris Galliers, president of the International Ranger Federation: "Alongside their extraordinary stories of courage and commitment, what is remarkable about this year's winners is their diversity."They include women, men and young people and a very high proportion of them are members of the local communities where they work. “This diversity is what the International Ranger Federation is striving for in the sector, as it is the key to tackling the complex challenges of climate change and biodiversity loss."[email protected]