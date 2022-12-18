Two in hospital after being subjected to FGM

Two women are receiving treatment at Njoro sub-county hospital under police watch after undergoing Female Genital Mutilation on Saturday night at Ewaat village in Mauche within Njoro Sub-County.

Nakuru Principal Chief Nicholas Rutto said that they received information yesterday evening from a member of the public that there was an intended activity amounting to Female Genital Mutilation (FGM).

He said that he informed the area commanding station who dispatched officers from the Likia police station and together raided the home.

Upon their arrival at the homestead, they found the two women aged 24 and 28 had already been circumcised and were in the house.

Mr Rutto said that the circumciser however took off after noticing police presence, leaving the women behind. They managed to arrest them and rushed them to the hospital for treatment awaiting next cause of action.

"We have since established her whereabouts and where she lives. We have launched a manhunt and we will soon catch up with her," said Mr Rutto.

"She will face the law once she is arrested. The actions are regrettable. I want to caution all parents to keep a close eye on their children, especially during the holiday. This act is illegal and retrogressive and women should stop embracing it”, he said.

Mr Rutto said that the return of FGM in the area is worrying and called on men to avoid pressurizing their women to undergo FGM as the law has clearly outlawed it.



