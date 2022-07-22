Two brothers killed by police buried, as family calls for justice

Two brothers who were among four suspects shot by police in Barut, Nakuru, last week were on Thursday buried at their home, with the family and neighbours asking authorities to help them seek justice.

Dennis Kipchirchir, 23, and Kevin Kipyegon, 20, who were orphaned in 2003, were shot dead by police on patrol on Thursday last week alongside Collins Kibet Kirui, 16, and Collins Kipkorir, 21 on suspicion that they were members of a criminal gang.

During an emotional send-off at their home, attendees maintained that the youngsters were innocent, with some saying that the police should have arrested them if they had broken the law.

“The Independent Policing Oversight Authority, on the day after they were shot, came here and took some of us to go around police stations around here to find out if there had been any complaints against any of them, but they found none, and so we are wondering what crimes they had committed,” said a neighbour who said he used to play football with Kipchirchir.

He said Kipchichir was a budding footballer who had recently requested their coach to find a new pair of shoes for him.

He said that on the night the four were killed he heard gunshots but thought the officers were chasing illegal fishers at Lake Nakuru, only to be woken up by screams in the morning.

Collins Kibet Kirui, Collins Kipkorir, Kevin Kipyegon and Denis Kipchirchir were gunned down in Barut, Nakuru West sub-county during a security operation. Photo credit: Pool I Nation Media Group

The brothers’ friend, Maurice Odhiambo, said he last spoke with Kipchirchir two weeks earlier. Kipchirchir called Mr Odhiambo to invite him to a function at his home.

“Kipyegon insisted that I should not miss the event and I promised that I would attend. It is sad that I am attending their burial instead,” He said.

He described the two as hardworking and humble men, saying that no one in the village had ever complained about them.

“These two were my friends. We were even in the same youth group in church. I have tried convincing our other friends to come forward but they fear they might also be picked up at night, but I had to be strong and speak on their behalf. It is sad that it is illegal to be a youth in this area,” he lamented.

Mr Odhiambo called on the chief, assistant chief and Nyumba Kumi officials to work with the community to ensure innocent youths do not die.

The brothers’ sister, Ms Maurine Cherono, could not hold back her tears as the caskets bearing the remains of her younger brothers arrived from the mortuary and were placed in front of mourners.

She called on the government to conduct a thorough investigation and arrest the officers who killed their brother so that the family could get justice.

“We have buried my brothers today. My younger sister and I have been left behind with no other siblings and parents. Whoever did it we leave them to God. We are still in pain, it is too much to bear,” Ms Cherono said.