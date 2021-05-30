Two arrested in Nakuru for impersonating police

Police in Nakuru on Saturday arrested two people and seized an assortment of military uniforms and other items from a private residence in Mwariki Estate.

Nakuru Town East Sub-county Police Commander Ellena Kabukuru said the suspects aged 17 and 26 years were arrested at the estate in Nakuru town for impersonating the police.

Some of the items police in Nakuru County confiscated on May 28, 2021 after arresting two people for allegedly impersonating police. Photo credit: Eric Matara | Nation Media Group

"They were [found] with a police jacket and handcuffs, impersonating police officers. When we interrogated them they led us to a private residence in Mwariki Estate, where we recovered an assortment of military items including uniforms, military boots, handcuffs, smoke jackets and berets," said Ms Kabukuru.

"A motorcycle they were using was also seized by the police.”

The police boss said that a third suspect, in whose residence the military regalia was found, escaped the police dragnet.

"We are pursuing him. We will catch up with him. Those arrested are in custody, helping police with investigations which may lead to arrest of more suspects, "said the police boss.

Crimes have increased in the Rift Valley capital with incidents of carjackings and robberies reported in the past few weeks.