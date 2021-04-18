TSC, police probe principal accused of having sex with student

The Teachers Service Commission and the police are investigating an incident in Nakuru County in which a secondary school principal is accused of engaging in a sexual act with a student sitting her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

The principal was arrested last week on Thursday, over ‘unprofessional association’ with the girl, but was released on cash bail, as police and education officials in Nakuru conduct investigations into the incident.

On Sunday, Nakuru County Director of Education Frederick Osewe told the Nation that the matter is being investigated by the TSC.

“I am aware of the matter, it is being investigated by the TSC to establish what exactly happened between the teacher and the student,” said Mr Osewe.

According to Kiptagich Location Chief Wycliffe Too, the principal was arrested last Thursday following a tip off from area residents. Mr Too said the student, who is said to be 22, told police that she went to the principal’s house after completing her KCSE exams last Wednesday.

Birth certificate

A medical examination conducted at the Kiptagich Health Centre confirmed that the student had engaged in sexual intercourse.

The girl was later allowed to go home and continue with her examinations as police and education officials investigate the matter.

Among issues police want to confirm, according to a source, is the age of the candidate. Already, her parents have been summoned to provide details about the student’s age, including her birth certificate.