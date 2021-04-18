TSC, police probe principal accused of having sex with student

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

 The Teachers Service Commission and the police are investigating an incident in Nakuru County in which a secondary school principal is accused of engaging in a sexual act with a student sitting her Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations.

