Nakuru High School principal interdicted for charging extra levies

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has interdicted Nakuru High School Principal Mike Yator for breaching the Ministry of Education guidelines on school fees and charging extra levies.

According to a letter by Nakuru County TSC Director Fredrick Ng'ang'a seen by the Nation, Mr Yator was interdicted after he charged extra school fees contrary to the Basic Education Act, Section 29.

"It is alleged that you charged extra levies to students in the years 2020 and 2021 contrary to the Basic Education Act, Section 29 while you were the Principal Nakuru Boys High School. Consequently you are hereby interdicted with effect from September 1, 2021,” the letter reads.

A senior TSC official who sought anonymity also confirmed the interdiction, saying that Mr Yator has been given 21 days to defend himself before the teachers' employer.

Defend himself within 21 days

"It is true Mr Yator has been interdicted because he is alleged to have charged extra fees contravening Ministry of Education guidelines. He has been asked to defend himself within 21 days, in writing. He will also be given an opportunity to defend himself in person before the commission," revealed the official.

During the interdiction period, TSC has directed Mr Yator to be reporting to the nearest sub-county education office at least once a month.

Mr Yator has served as the principal of Nakuru Boys High School — a national school — for more than four years.

Early last year, parents accused the principal of illegally hiking remedial fees from Sh2,500 per term to Sh7,500.

Fees guidelines

On July 22, 2021, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha directed national schools to charge a maximum of Sh45,054 and extra county and county schools Sh39,554 in school fees per year.

He directed all national schools to slash fees by Sh8,500 and extra county and county schools to reduce fees by Sh5,500.

Prof Magoha also ordered all public primary schools not to charge anything except for meals, which should be done voluntarily, depending on parents’ financial ability.

He warned offenders would face dire consequences.