Nakuru High School principal interdicted for charging extra levies

akuru High School Principal Mike Yator

Nakuru High School Principal Mike Yator who has been interdicted for charging unauthorised levies.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has interdicted Nakuru High School Principal Mike Yator for breaching the Ministry of Education guidelines on school fees and charging extra levies.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.