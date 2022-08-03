Training planned for Kenyans heading to Gulf for domestic work

The government is planning mandatory training and certification for Kenyans planning to travel to the Middle East as domestic workers.

The training will take place at a competent and accredited college approved by National Industrial Training Authority (Nita).

This will help address the challenges domestic workers face at work, including assault and abuse, said Labour Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui.

Speaking in Nakuru when he inspected two training institutes accredited by Nita, Mr Chelugui said the training will equip domestic workers with the skills they need.

“As a country, we have been facing challenges with migrant workers, especially in homecare management,” he said.

“Many who seek employment in those countries do not know the type of food and how it's cooked, how to clean houses and do laundry as expected by their employees. This training will come in handy.”

Mr Chelugui said Kenyans who intend to take up these jobs in foreign countries must be proficient in English with at least a Standard Eight certificate, and must have taken a test approved by Nita.

He said the Kenyan government is working on bilateral labour agreements with representatives of foreign countries to address cruel treatment of Kenyans and protect the welfare of migrants.

“I want to encourage all Kenyans wishing to go abroad to work to ensure that they go through accredited training institutions and comply with pre-departure processes so that we are able to secure our future. Our interest as a government is to ensure all Kenyans abroad are safe and secure,” he said.

At least 199 private and public institutions, he said, have been accredited by Nita to deal with the labour needs of Middle East countries. They will offer training for migrants interested in travelling there for work.

Mr Chelugui warned recruitment agencies who illegally collect money from domestic workers in order to give them jobs, saying they are only supposed to facilitate travel with money provided by the employer.

According to Mr Chelugui, the funds for recruitment, medical services, travel documents and tickets are normally repaid by the agency in the destination country.