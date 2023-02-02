Tragedy as couple loses five babies hours after birth

A Nakuru couple that got extremely rare, naturally-conceived quintuplets has lost all the five babies shortly after birth.

The family confirmed the deaths on Thursday afternoon.

Although the Nakuru Level Five Hospital medical superintendent, Dr Aisha Maina, is yet to give details about the deaths, a family member has confirmed that two died on Thursday morning, while the other three were pronounced dead around 1pm.

“We have received the shocking news that the babies have passed on. The family is devastated and in shock. The hospital authorities told us that two of the quintuplets had died Thursday morning, and the other three in the afternoon,” said Ms Monica Kinyanjui, a sister of the husband.

The Nakuru Level Five Hospital is yet to give details about the deaths.

Journalists are currently camping at the hospital to get more details.

The mother, Margaret Wairimu, 25 – who did not know she was carrying five babies – went into labour on Tuesday and gave birth to the five babies through surgery.

The babies, who were all born underweight at 25 weeks, were put in incubators at the hospital's Margaret Kenyatta Mother and Baby maternity wing.

Incubators are important medical equipment that provide controlled environments, including temperature, to support the development of premature and ill babies.

Dr Maina earlier told the press that Ms Wairimu arrived at the hospital on January 29, before she gave birth to the four boys and one girl. She had exhibited pregnancy complications at 25 weeks, which is slightly more than six months.