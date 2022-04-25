Top Nakuru KCPE girl does menial work to raise Form 1 fees

Many girls in public primary schools dream of joining Alliance Girls. The school is known for its superior performance in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations.

Being admitted to the prestigious school that has produced top-notch women leaders since it opened in 1948 is a great joy for students and their parents.

But many poor girls who are admitted to national schools end up losing their places due to lack of school fees.

However, one girl, Christine Wambui Irungu, who was admitted to Alliance Girls after a sterling performance in the 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Examination (KCPE), will not let poverty end her dream of joining Alliance Girls.

Christine, 14, scored 403 marks and was the best pupil at Maombi Primary School in Nakuru County. She was the top pupil among the school’s 118 candidates.

Christine Wambui (centre) with her parents Winnie Irungu and Stanley Irungu holding her admission letter to Alliance Girls High School in Maombi in Kabazi, Subukia, on April 24, 2022. Photo credit: Francis Mureithi | Nation Media Group

"I worked hard to join Alliance Girls High School. I will use every skill at my disposal to even join the school. My parents have indicated that they don't have enough money," she told Nation.Africa on Sunday.

She added: "I know my parents are struggling to meet the basic needs but I will not let my dreams of joining Alliance Girls fade. I will do basic manual work at home to raise money and reduce the fees burden on my parents."

Christine says she grows vegetables and sells them at the nearby Kabazi shopping centre.

"According to the admission letter, the first-term fee is Sh22,000 while other overhead costs are about Sh20,000, bringing the total fees to Sh42,000. I know I cannot raise this amount of money as I'm supposed to report on May 3 but whatever little I will raise I will take it to the Alliance Girls High School principal and plead to her to allow me to join Form One," said Christine.

"My parents have told me that the only option left for me is to join local schools in Kabazi. I fear that will shatter my dreams of studying business management at university."

But Christine is confident that she will not lose her Form One slot at one of Kenya’s most sought-after girls' schools.

"I will do everything to ensure I join Alliance Girls High School. My hard work will never go unrewarded," she said.

Produce food

Her father Stanley Irungu said he is unable to raise the school fees as his one-acre farm is only enough to produce food for his family.

"I have no other source of income. I have two other daughters for whom I'm struggling to pay fees at the university," Mr Irungu said.

Christine’s mother Winnie is worried that her third-born daughter has started developing signs of depression.