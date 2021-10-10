Toll highway, expressway projects to boost tourism

James Gichuru-Rironi Road

A section of James Gichuru-Rironi Road under construction connecting to the Nairobi-Nakuru highway in this picture taken in April 2021.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The multibillion-shilling projects are also expected to help reduce traffic jams. 
  • Plans to upgrade the Nairobi-Nakuru highway from Rironi area to Mau Summit gaining momentum.

Construction of the much awaited Sh160 billion toll highway from Nairobi to Mau Summit and the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA)-Westlands Expressway are set to give the tourism industry a major boost.

