Three workers die in septic tank at private residence in Nakuru

Three workers died at a private residence in Nakuru’s posh Milimani Estate on Tuesday afternoon due to suffocation while cleaning a septic tank.

The three who were working as masons at the home suffocated to death while attem

Nakuru West sub county police commander Francis Wahome, who confirmed the incident, told the Nation that the deceased had been tasked with repairing the septic tank, when the tragic incident happened.

“The three people were working as masons at the private home.They had been tasked by the owner of the residence to repair the septic tank before they met their death,” Mr Wahome told the Nation.

According to the police boss, the first person entered the septic tank, but a few minutes later, the rest tried calling him but he could not respond prompting one of his colleagues to get in and check what had happened to him.

The second person also went silent after entering the septic tank, revealed the police boss.

The third person also went in to check on his colleagues, but was also met with the same fate.

“We have launched investigations to establish the events that led to the death of the three. They were working at the private home, unfortunately we have lost three lives,” he said.

Ms Rose Wanjera who lost her husband David Mutua told the Nation, that she spoke with her husband on Tuesday morning.

Ms Rose Wanjera whose husband was among the three people who died in a septic tank at a home in NAkuru. Photo credit: Mercy Koskei I Nation Media Group

“We had breakfast together before he left for work.He has been working at home for the past one year.I have lost my best friend and the father of our children. I am so heartbroken,”a teary Wanjera told the Nation.

“When l received news about the death at first l could not believe it. I thought l was dreaming,”she said.

According to Ms Wanjera, when her husband was employed to work at the home,the owner allowed them to live within the compound.

“He has left a huge void in the family,he has left me with two children and one is living with disabilities. He was our breadwinner; I do not know how l will raise the children, “she further stated.

Ms Betty Akalla, a worker at the home who witnessed the incident, said the foreman had tasked one of the men to clean the septic tank.

“One of the men identified only as Matuka was tasked to open the septic tank and clean, and he asked for help from the two, before they met their death,” revealed Ms Akalla.

Ms Akalla said that the third casualty thought that the first two were unconscious and decided to check up on them; however he also lost his life.

She said that they called for help from neighbors, who suggested that they call emergency responders from the county disaster management department.

“We called for help. They arrived within a few minutes and tried to save their lives, but it was too late, we just heard them whispering that the matter should now be handled by police. That's when we knew we had lost them. They were very hardworking and social workmates,” she said.