Three siblings die in house fire

Three children died in a house fire in Elburgon, Nakuru County on Tuesday evening.

Molo sub-county police boss Mwenda Mutamia said the fire started around 6:30pm shortly after the children's father left the house to buy milk.

The police boss, who arrived at the scene alongside a team from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, said the cause of the fire could not be immediately established.

He said investigation has been opened to establish the cause of the fire.

The children, two girls and a boy, were aged 6, 5 and 4 years.

The father of the victims said he received a call from a neighbour alerting him that his house was on fire.

The fire started around 6.30pm on Tuesday. Photo credit: John Njoroge | Nation Media Group

"I hurriedly came back home and found neighbours fighting the fire," said the father.

The father said he was living alone with his children after he separated with his wife three years ago.

He said he left the children asleep when he stepped out of the house to buy milk, but had lit a jiko in a different room.

His neighbours, who spoke to the Nation, said the man works as a night guard in one of the fuel stations in Elburgon town and usually leaves the children alone in the house when on duty.