Three KDF soldiers die in road crash eight sustain serious injuries

Three Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers died after a truck they were traveling in was involved in a road accident along the Nakuru-Eldoret Highway on Thursday.

The KDF truck was heading to Nairobi from Eldoret but upon reaching Jogoo area, the driver is said to have lost control and veered off the road causing an accident.

Confirming the incident Kuresoi North Sub County Police Commander Juddah Gathenge said that the accident occurred after the driver lost control of the truck.

According to the police boss 20 soldiers were on board the truck at the time of the accident.

"Unfortunately we had three fatalities while the the injured officers were rushed to Molo Sub County Hospital. Eight were seriously injured while nine were slightly injured," said Mr Gathenge.

He said that plans were underway to move those who the injured officers who in need of specialised treatment to different facilities.

On September 23, 2022 another KDF truck was involved in a similar accident at Ngata area along the same highway.

In the accident, one KDF soldier died and while ten others were left nursing serious injuries.