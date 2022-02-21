Three die as police officer loses control of vehicle he seized

Police killing Nakuru

Residents protest at Kiptagich trading centre in Kuresoi South,Nakuru County. They called for justice following the killing of three people, a boda boda operator, his passenger and a truck driver.

Photo credit: John Njoroge I Nation Media Group

By  John Njoroge

Tension is high at the Kiptagich trading centre following the deaths of three people allegedly at the hands of the police on Sunday evening.

