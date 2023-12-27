Thieves steal Sh350,000 equipment in Elburgon church raid

Worshippers at the Deliverance Church in Elburgon, Nakuru County, were left in shock after musical instruments and other valuables were stolen by unknown people on Wednesday morning.

The church's pastor, John Thuo Gitonga, told the Nation in an interview that he received a call from the matron and a security guard at about 4am on Wednesday.

"They told me that robbers had broken into the church and made away with church instruments, which we estimate to be worth over Sh350,000. The guard was patrolling the compound when he saw a group of men who, after noticing him approaching them, fled into the darkness," Pastor Gitonga revealed.

He said that after the guard raised an alarm, they fled into the darkness, leaving behind some of the drums they had stolen from inside the church.

However, the robbers managed to steal a digital mixer, two amplifiers and a keyboard.

"Despite reporting the incident to the nearby police station, nothing has been recovered and no suspect has been arrested and I call on the police to speed up investigations and arrest the culprits," the clergyman told the Nation.

Pray for the thieves

Pastor Gitonga said they broke the window and entered the church before making away with the instruments.

He said it was sad because church members had contributed to buying the church instruments and other valuables.

Ms Regina Wambui, a member of the church, said although the theft had paralysed the church's operations, they would still usher in the New Year and pray for the thieves to repent.

"As a church, we are shocked by the incident but we are calling for reinforcement of security officers as there was a similar incident at another nearby church where valuables of unknown value were stolen," Ms Wambui said.

"We are speechless and wondering how we will usher in the New Year. However, the incident will not stop us from ushering in the New Year," she said.

She urged members of the public to report anyone found selling the church's instruments.

Pastor Gitonga noted that no one was injured during the incident as part of the church also serves as a children's home for some girls - the Moses and Mary children's home.

The incident comes a few weeks after thieves broke into another nearby church and stole valuables of unknown value.

In recent weeks, Molo and Elburgon have also seen an increase in burglaries, causing panic among residents.