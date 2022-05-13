Thieves raid Nakuru Day Secondary School, steal computers

Armed robbers in Nakuru City are targeting secondary schools as the rising insecurity in the newest city in Kenya threatens to disrupt learning in public institutions.

The latest casualty is Nakuru Day Secondary School where thieves on Thursday night broke into offices in the school and stole computers and a locked safe.

It was not immediately known how many computers were stolen and the amount of money that was in the safe.

According to a teacher at the institution, the thieves struck at 4am and broke into the computer room and the bursar’s office.

School managers in the region have raised concern over increased insecurity. Thugs have broken into schools before and made away with electronic gadgets and other valuables.

"The thugs appear to be roaming freely around schools and police need to increase patrols around our schools," said a principal of a school that suffered burglary.

Another school manager said that most of their schools had no permanent perimeter walls, making it easier for thieves to access the institutions easily.

"Most of our schools are fenced with barbed wire and some have no fences at all and this is one of the weakest links in our schools' security structures," said another teacher.

The schools have also lost food items like maize, rice and beans among other items worth thousands of shillings.

Confirming the incident, Nakuru East Sub-County Police Commander Elena Kabukuru said she was aware of the situation and investigations were ongoing.