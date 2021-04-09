Ten boys sit for KCSE at station after storming girls' dorm

Dundori Police Station in Nakuru where the ten students sat for their KCSE exams on April 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Matara  &  Alice Kariuki

Ten students of Anestar  Bahati Boys' Secondary School in Nakuru County are sitting for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations(KCSE) from a police station after they were arrested on Thursday night.

