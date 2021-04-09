Ten boys sit for KCSE at station after storming girls' dorm

Ten students of Anestar Bahati Boys' Secondary School in Nakuru County are sitting for their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Examinations(KCSE) from a police station after they were arrested on Thursday night.

Police said the students were arrested for sneaking a girls’ dormitory at the nearby Anestar Precious Girls' Secondary School.

Nakuru County Commissioner Erastus Mbui said the schoolboys, whose mission still remains unclear, were arrested before they caused any harm.

“Tens of boys stormed the dorm under the cover of darkness. However, police officers from the nearby Githioro Police post responded swiftly after the girls raised alarm, “said Mr Mbui.

He said only 10 boys were arrested as the others escaped into the darkness.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in a tweet said police used tear gas to disperse the boys, who nearly overpowered the police.

Ten KCSE students from Anestar Bahati Boys in Nakuru, are in custody after they broke into a girl’s dormitory in the nearby Anestar Precious Girls secondary school. The boys whose mission still remains unclear, had sneaked out of their school in their numbers and gained access — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) April 9, 2021