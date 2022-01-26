Suspended Molo Academy students seek legal redress

Ten Molo Academy Secondary School students have moved to court to compel the institution to lift their suspension

The school boys were suspended for allegedly leading a strike.

The students who were arrested on November 29, 2021 following a rampage at the school, were charged with leading and participating in an illegal strike and malicious damage of property.

According to the charge sheet, the students, jointly with others, destroyed 90 pieces of dormitory window panes valued at 48,000 belonging to Molo Academy.

Appearing before Molo Chief Magistrate, the learners denied the charges and were each released on Sh20,000 personal bond.

However, the school informed parents via short text message of its decision to suspend the students pending a further decision by its disciplinary committee.

The students moved to the High Court in Nakuru seeking to block the school from subjecting them to further punishment, pending conclusion of the criminal case in court.

In their application, the students claimed they had suffered psychologically after being subjected to the criminal justice system and later denied their right to education.

“The applicants will lose valuable learning time, having lost time off school during the Covid-19 pandemic. The suspension will disadvantage them,” read the application.

The students said they were preparing to return to school when their parents received the suspension messages on the eve of the opening day.

They now want the court to issue orders stopping their suspension.