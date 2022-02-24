Suspect in stepson's killing remanded for a week

A woman charged with killing her stepson will remain in custody for one more week before the court determines her bond terms.

Ms Grace Kerubo was charged with killing the four-year-old boy, identified as Irenaeus Simiyu, on February 5 at the family’s home in St Mary’s Pastoral Centre in Nakuru East sub-county.

She has denied the charges.

High Court Judge Teresia Matheka ruled that Ms Kerubo remains in custody until March 1 pending a pre-bail report from the probation office.

The bond hearing, which was to happen on Wednesday, failed to proceed after it emerged that the report was not ready.

Ms Kerubo was arrested by police on February 5 after the hospital where the dead child was taken alerted the authorities.

Police say Ms Kerubo was responsible for the death of the boy, who was discovered with old marks and wounds on his body.

A post-mortem examination had also indicated that the boy died from excessive bleeding from the deep cuts on his head.