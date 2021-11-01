Subukia residents elated after govt rescinds order to close police posts with less than five officers

Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua

Deputy Inspector General of Police Edward Mbugua, during a security meeting at Ol-lessos in Nandi County on June 26, 2020.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Mercy Koskey

Residents of Subukia constituency in Nakuru County have lauded the Ministry of Interior for rescinding an order to close all police posts and patrol bases with less than six officers.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.