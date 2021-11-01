Subukia residents elated after govt rescinds order to close police posts with less than five officers

Residents of Subukia constituency in Nakuru County have lauded the Ministry of Interior for rescinding an order to close all police posts and patrol bases with less than six officers.

The government, through Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua, had on Wednesday last week, directed that the stations be shut down and the officers return to their mother stations after Kirimon Police Post, under Suguta Marmar Station in Samburu West, was attacked.

In the incident, which occurred on the night of October 25, robbers broke into the police post, accessed the armoury and made away with some rifles and ammunition.

The move to withdraw the directive came barely three days after an outcry from members of the public in Subukia who raised concerns last week on Friday over the shutdown of six police stations in the area saying it was exposing them to more danger.

Led by the Kabazi MCA Peter Mbae, the residents said the move by the ministry was a reprieve to them.

Mr Mbae said the affected police posts were all located in insecurity-prone areas.

According to the vocal MCA, the order had already caused the closure of Polepole, Mihang’o and Maseno police posts, even though they were in areas prone to insecurity.

The others, which were likely to be affected, are Edgewood, Tetu and Gitura police posts all in Subukia.

Shut down the posts

“I welcome the decision by the Interior Ministry to withdraw the order to close police posts with less than six police officers. The closure of the post would have caused an increase in crime in the area,” he said.

According to Mr Mbae, they petitioned the Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i and Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho on the order to shut down the posts.

He appealed to the National Assembly to set aside additional funding in the supplementary budget to hire more officers to bridge the personnel gaps across the country.

Mr Paul Kimani, a resident of Subukia, said that they welcomed the move by the ministry to reopen the posts. He added that more officers will help curb crime in the area.

He said the directive had caused panic among the locals who feared for their lives.

“The closure of the post had sent us into panic, we were fearing for our lives. This could have led to an increase in crime in our area which we have been fighting to end, but we are happy that they (officers) have returned,” said Mr Kimani.

Subukia OCPD Patricia Nasio, confirming the reopening of the three affected posts, said an adequate number of Police officers had been deployed.

According to Ms Nasio, only three stations had been affected as opposed to the six had been earmarked for closure.

On Saturday, PS Kibicho said the government reconsidered the order saying that the directive had caused misunderstanding in affected areas.

Kibicho said that it was an instance of miscommunication from the government noting that Kenyans had misunderstood the directive to mean that it was to be applied countrywide.