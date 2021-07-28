State injects Sh2bn to change fortunes of Nakuru slums

By  Eric Matara

What you need to know:

  • Dilapidated houses and overcrowding have been the hallmarks of the informal settlements in Nakuru East constituency.
  • But this is about to change after the national government invested Sh2 billion in building 605 affordable houses in the two slum areas.

For years, the Bondeni and Kivumbini slums in Nakuru town have been synonymous with criminal gangs, poor housing and flooding.

