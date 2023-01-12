Standoff between widow, daughters derail former MP Kihika Kimani's succession case

A protracted court battle for the multi million shillings worth estate belonging to the former Nakuru Politician Dickson Kihika Kimani may not end soon following a standoff between a widow and his daughter.

A stalemate between Ms Magaret Wambui, Kihika’s first widow and one of the four co-administrators to the estate Sh600 million and her two daughters Florence Nduta and Elishifa wanjiru over who to surrender her position to.

Ms Wambui who felt she was getting old to effectively run the position, Ms Wambui decided to surrender her position to Ms Wanjiru through an application made on November 1, 2019.

However, her last born daughter Nduta opposed the application arguing that her elder sister Wanjiru resided in the USA and may not be able to manage the estate well.

She convinced justice Rachael Ngetich to appoint her as a co-administrator in replacement of her mother.

Aggrieved by the decision Ms Wambui contested it in court arguing that it was unfair and unjust. She also sought to have the judge recuse himself accusing her of being partisan

She maintained that Ms Wanjiru is the best placed to represent the family because she has a good understanding of the case and has managerial experience after having worked in the United States.

She claimed that Ms Nduta has been conspiring with other widows who are only interested in controlling the estate with no intention of distributing it.

“In appointing Ms Nduta the representative of the first house in the administration of the estate the court ignored the fact that the said person had earlier unsuccessfully applied for removal of the administrators before she made an appeal which is still pending in court,” stated Ms Wanjiru.

Justice Ngetich however declined to step down from the matter of October 7, 2021, insisting that she was competent to hear it.

When she was transferred to Kiambu justice Teresia Matheka took over the hearing.

In a bid to fast track the hearing the judge urged the parties to consider an out of court settlement.

However, the family are yet to agree on the matter and the dispute between Wambui and Nduta continues stalling the case for a sixth consecutive year.

Mr Kihika died in November 2004, and was survived by eight widows and 41 children.

The succession case was filed in 2005, and on October 13, 2009, Justice David Maraga named four of the widows; Ms Margaret Wambui, Alice Mukuhi, Winnie Wanjeri and Mirriam Warau, as co-administrators of the estate.