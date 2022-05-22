Special squad to crackdown on Confirm, other organized gangs

Security authorities in Nakuru have intensified a major crackdown of criminal gangs that have been terrorising residents in the city's estates and slum areas.

The Nation has learnt that security personnel are targeting members of re-emerging criminal gangs, including the outlawed 'Confirm group,' said to have tentacles in several estates in the informal settlement areas of the former Rift Valley capital.

Police in Nakuru have been grappling with gangs among them the Confirm, Gaza, Dragon and new ones like Eastlando and Msafi Kwanza, which have in the past terrorized residents in various estates, especially in the informal settlement areas.

However, on Thursday Rift Valley Regional Commissioner Maalim Mohamed revealed that a special police squad has been formed to tame the criminals, including the dreaded Confirm gang.

"We have kicked off a major operation to weed out all criminals in organized gangs in Nakuru and other areas of Rift Valley. In Nakuru City, a multi-agency squad called anti-Confirm has been formed to deal with the notorious Confirm gang that has been terrorizing residents. We will not tolerate resurgence of any criminal gang, those involved will face the full force of law. We will deal with criminal elements ruthlessly. I urge residents to be candid and report any criminals, to help police arrest them,” said Mr Mohamed.

“In Nakuru City, we have been able to dismantle and destroy their cells. In the past two months, we have arrested members of the Confirm gang and the operation will continue, until they are all wiped out,” added Mr Mohamed.

Mr Mohamed issued a stern warning against the re-emergence of criminal outfits in the region, saying no member of outlawed groupings will be tolerated.

Mr Mohamed spoke at the side lines of a stakeholders meeting on election preparedness ahead of the August 9 General Election.

The administrator called on youth to shun involvement in criminal activities, reiterating that the government will not tolerate crime.

The crackdown has been intensified weeks after two criminal gangs, fighting over control of a territory, clashed at Nakuru’s Bondeni and Flamingo estates, leaving several people injured.

Residents of Bondeni, Manyani, Kivumbini, Kwa Rhonda and their neighbourhood, in an interview with the Nation, say they have lost count of the number of youth killed in attacks and counter-attacks between the splinter criminal gangs since last year.

Residents say the dreaded Confirm gang, has mutated into a dangerous outfit, which enjoys protection of some local politicians.

The criminal gang, that normally consists of idle, unemployed youth from the slums’ dwellings is usually armed with crude weapons including pangas, metal rods, swords and sometimes guns, according to police sources.

More than five people have been killed since last year due to clashes between rival groups of the gang.

Confirm gang, which investigations by the Nation reveal has tentacles spread in various slums including Kivumbini, Lake View, Kwa Rhoda, Kaptembwa, Flamingo, Kaloleni and Bondeni, has been operating with impunity, terrorizing residents in Nakuru City and its environs.

The gang, that was in December 2016 listed by former Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery as one of the more than 90 outlawed gangs operating in Kenya, swindles residents by obtaining money fraudulently through mobile money transfer services.

Members of the gang are also responsible for robberies, muggings and harming residents especially within the informal settlement areas.

In the streets of Nakuru, the criminals sometimes snatch handbags and phones from visitors in broad daylight.

The gang members also often waylay their victims, rob them of their valuables before disappearing into their hideouts.

Members of the gang are normally aged between 13 and 26 and residents describe them as ‘young and dangerous.’

They have no second thought about hacking or shooting a person they think stands in their way to getting what they want.

They are vicious young people sometimes acting under influence of strong hallucinatory drugs.

The Gaza group and the other two, according to residents, have been terrorizing residents of Pipeline, parts of Lanet and even Nakuru City.

Police sources say, members of the Nakuru gangs, are normally armed to the teeth with crude weapons including pangas, metal rods, swords and sometimes guns.

When darkness sets in, some of the informal settlement areas are no go zones. However, the gang members also operate during the day and have devised ways of escaping police dragnets.

Police presence in the areas, where they operate, does not seem deter the criminals.