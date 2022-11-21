South Rift leaders in fresh push for lifting of 20-year caveat on land around Mau forest

South Rift leaders from four counties have embarked on a fresh bid to push for the lifting of a caveat imposed more than 20 years ago on land on the fringes of the expansive Mau forest.

The leaders from Nakuru, Kericho, Bomet and Narok have appealed to President William Ruto to order the lifting of the caveat.

The leaders include governors Susan Kihika (Nakuru), Eric Mutai (Kericho), Hillary Barchok (Bomet) and Patrick Ole Ntutu (Narok).

Others are ward reps and MPs like Charity Kathambi (Njoro), Joseph Tonui (Kuresoi South), Kuria Kimani (Molo) and Alfred Mutai (Kuresoi North).

The caveat, they argue, has impoverished residents and reduced land owners to abject poverty though they have title deeds for the parcels of land.

"Lifting the caveats would enable landowners to access loans and other facilities to undertake development," Ms Kathambi said.

Residents cannot do anything with their land because their title deeds are mere papers because of the caveat, Mr Tonui said.

"Residents of the affected areas can’t develop the land, and they have lagged behind economically. We are appealing to President William Ruto to intervene and lift the caveat to safeguard the dignity of the residents," he said.

In Nakuru, the affected areas are Njoro, Molo, Kuresoi South and Kuresoi North sub-counties.

The Nation has learnt that Ms Kathambi has tabled the matter before the National Assembly, seeking intervention from Lands Cabinet Secretary Zachariah Njeru.

Among other things, Ms Kathambi wants the CS to state when the government will lift the moratorium on issuing title deeds in the four counties and particularly in Njoro Constituency.

She has also sought an explanation on what steps the Ministry of Lands is taking to fast-track the issuing of title deeds in Mau Narok, Mauche, Nesuit, Njoro, Lare and Kihingo wards in Njoro constituency.

A week ago, the matter was extensively debated in the Nakuru County Assembly, where ward representatives called for the lifting of the caveat.

Mauche MCA Moses Koros and his Turi counterpart John Mwangi had tabled the matter before the assembly.

The caveat was imposed on various parts of the South Rift due to protracted land disputes and what the government thought was a way to stop illegal land transactions on the fringes of the forest.

Residents say the caveat has created uncertainty over ownership of land and is responsible for hostility among communities in the areas.

"The affected areas are undeveloped and are thus causing unfair distribution of resources by the national and county governments,” said Mr Charles Rotich, a resident of Mauche in Nakuru County.

The caveat sparked the filing of several unresolved court cases that have made it difficult for the government to lift the caveat.

For several years, parts of Nakuru where the caveat is in place have witnessed vicious land disputes that sometimes turned bloody.

Land conflicts in areas like Njoro, Molo and Kuresoi South and parts of Mau Narok have previously led to deaths of dozens of people.

There have been disputes involving land that borders the Mau forest.

In Marioshoni and Kiptunga, for instance, the government placed a caveat on parcels of land following protracted disputes.

Residents previously called upon the Ministry of Lands to resolve the conflicts so as to pave the way for development.

The thorny issue of land and historical injustices has hampered the quest for prosperity and harmonious coexistence in the regions.

Among areas that have witnessed bloodshed due to land conflicts in Nakuru are Njoro, Molo, Kuresoi, Mai Mahiu and parts of Mau Narok on the Narok-Nakuru border.