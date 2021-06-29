Patel Mansukh, owner of killer Solai dam, dies of heart attack

Mr Patel Mansukh Shantilal

Mr Patel Mansukh Shantilal, the owner of Patel Dam in Solai, Nakuru County. He died at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi on June 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Joseph Openda

Nation Media Group

Mr Patel Mansukh Shantilal, the owner of Patel Dam in Solai, Nakuru County, which burst in 2018 killing at least 48 people, has died at the Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

