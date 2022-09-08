Slain rugby player's family urges police to expedite probe into killing

The family of slain Menengai Oilers rugby player Anthony Kibet, who was stabbed to death on Saturday night by unknown assailants, wants the police to expedite their investigations into the killing.

Mr Kibet, 24, was with his friend Ibrahim Otieno, 30, and two women when they were attacked by a gang of three in Pistis, Nakuru Town West sub-county

The four were heading home after watching a football game at a nearby bar when they were accosted by four assailants on a motorcycle, who stabbed Mr Kibet and Mr Otieno and made away with some of their valuables.

Speaking at their home in Ponda Mali estate on Wednesday evening, Mr Kibet’s sister, Costance Nelima, said the family was shocked when they received news of their brother’s death from his landlord.

Nelima said the landlord informed them on Sunday morning that he had responded to a distress call from outside his gate only to find Mr Kibet writhing in pain on the ground and bleeding profusely.

She said the landlord took Mr Kibet to Nakuru Level Five Hospital in his car. Doctors found that he had lost a lot of blood but a blood transfusion failed and he succumbed.

Slain Rugby player's mother Rose Nafula(right) and sister Constance Nelima mourn him at Ponda Mali Estate in Nakuru city on September 7, 2022

Ms Nelima said her brother had visited her family a week before and did not say that his life was in danger or that anyone had threatened to kill him.

She said she telephoned Mr Kibet on Thursday afternoon, two days before his death, and he promised to pass by her house on Sunday.

She regretted that his life was cut short before he achieved his dreams, saying that though Mr Kibet was the last-born in the family of three siblings, they had much hope that he would help them in future.

“We are still in the dark. We really don’t know what happened to him,” she said.

“I would like a thorough investigation to be conducted to unravel the circumstances surrounding his death. As a family, we will feel at peace if we know his killers and why they decided to take his life in such a bizarre manner.”

She said that since her brother started playing rugby five years ago, he had been helping their mother, who is now distraught.

She said Mr Kibet attended Philadelphia Primary School and Menengai High before proceeding to the Rift Valley Institute of Science and Technology. He played for the Menengai Oilers rugby club until his demise.

“We will surely miss him as a family. He was a jovial and humble person. They just cut short his dreams,” she said.

Rose Nafula, mother of slain Rugby Player, Anthony Kibet who was stabbed to death on September 7, 2022

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

“There was no single day he was involved in any criminal activities even after moving out of our parents’ home two years ago. He always works hard.”

Their grief-stricken mother, Ms Rose Nafula, could not speak to us and only stared at her son’s picture, which was pasted to a notebook recording contributions for his funeral.

Mr Kibet’s captain, Crispin Shitundo, recalled his last moments with him, saying they parted ways that Saturday night at 8pm after watching a football match and promised each other to meet the next day for another match.

He said they had spent most of the day training at the ASK showground, adding that Mr Kibet was all jovial and proposed that they watch the game at their clubhouse, only for him to wake up to sad news of his demise.

He said Mr Kibet joined the Menengai Oilers when it was established in 2016 and was a great rugby player who played centre positions 13 and 12.

Mr Shitundo regretted that three days since his demise they had not received any information regarding his death, saying that they hoped Mr Otieno will be able to provide an account of that night after he recovers.

“Being his captain, I will always remember him as a hardworking player who was always ready to learn,” he said.

“He could take advice and options from fellow teammates, which made him a better player. He was one of the great talents we had at the Menengai Oilers rugby club. It’s a great loss to us.”

Players of Menengai Oilers Rugby Club at the ASK show ground in Nakuru city after suspending training to mourn the death of a colleague Antony Kibet who was stabbed to death on September 7, 2022 Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

He added: “Following his departure, we have decided as a team we will take a week’s break from training just to mourn him and come together, reflect and pay our tributes. We will also have a game this Saturday just to honour him.”

He said Mr Otieno was recuperating at a hospital in the city and was in a stable condition.

Mr Shitundo urged the police to beef up security, saying such incidents can happen to anyone and should be tamed through regular patrols.

Mr Dennis Abukuse, who plays the same position as Mr Kibet, said he joined the club in 2018 and enjoyed working with him.

He said Mr Kibet had mentored him since he joined and they relieved each other during matches.

“He was a champion. We have played together in the Rugby Sevens Series and we even won the Prinsloo 7s tournament, defeating the Strathmore Leos 12-7 at the Nakuru Athletic Club. His dream was to join the Kenya Sevens Club,” he said

Officers on patrol in Pistis were drawn by a commotion that Sunday morning, said Nakuru County Police Commander Peter Mwanzo.

He said Mr Kibet was stabbed once in the left side of his abdomen when he tried to defend himself, while Mr Otieno was stabbed in the lower abdomen.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations had taken over the matter and was investigating the motive of the attack.

“The incident occurred at night. We have launched an investigation to establish where they were coming from,” Mwanzo said.