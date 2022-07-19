Six suspects in Mawanga killings to be held longer

A court in Nakuru has allowed detectives to hold six suspects linked to killings in Mawanga, Bahati sub-county, for 14 more days before they are charged.

Principal Magistrate Yvonne Khatambi allowed the police to hold Evans Michori Kebwaro, 24, Mr Julius Omondi Otieno, 27, Josephat Simiyu Juma, 24, Dennis Alusiola Mmbolo, 25, Isaac Kinyanjui Nganga, 18, and Ficky Wanjala Makokha, 25, for more days following a request from the investigating officer.

In a sworn affidavit, Police Inspector Peter Kamau, a homicide investigator with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, said detectives needed more time.

He said that the killings had sparked intense emotions among Nakuru residents and that the suspects should be held in custody for their own safety pending the conclusion of the investigations.

Detectives were still waiting for reports from the forensics laboratory.

Prosecutors say the offences occurred between December 2, 2021 and June 24 in Mawanga, with preliminary investigations linking the six to the offences of murder, robbery with violence and arson.

Detectives are investigating the murders of Grace Wanjiru, 20, Susan Wambui, 38, Diana Opicho, 23, Beatrice Akinyi, 21, Judy Nyambura, 40, Shadiah Cheupe, 17, and Rimsy Wanjiru, 11, who were killed on different dates.

Ms Wanjiru was murdered on June 15, 2020; Ms Wambui on June 21, Ms Opicho on June 24, Ms Akinyi in December 2021; and Ms Nyambura, Mr Cheupe and Ms Wanjiru on June 1, 2022.

Mr Kamau said the suspects targeted female victims, who were robbed, raped, killed by strangulation and their houses set on fire.

He said the suspects are members of an organised criminal group terrorising residents of Nakuru and planned its operations.

He said detectives had connected the suspects to some of the crime scenes via forensic analysis and witness accounts.

He said they are pursuing other suspects and that they may place credible witnesses under protection.

In her judgment, the magistrate said she had taken into account the nature of the investigation.

“The investigating officer has established the need to have the suspects in custody [to] ensure that they will not interfere with evidence and also the witnesses who are outside,” she ruled.

“There is also an indication that holding the suspects will help the investigating officer reach other assailants. I, therefore, find that the application has merit. The suspects to be held in Kiregero, Bahati, Mwariki and Menengai police stations.”

The case will be mentioned on August 2.