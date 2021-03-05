Six killed, seven injured in Mau Narok road crash

Accident

Six people have been killed in an accident in Mau Narok.

Photo credit: File

By  Francis Mureithi

Writer

Nation Media Group

Six people have been killed after the lorry they were travelling in landed in a ditch along Mau Narok- Njoro road on Friday evening.

Related

More from Counties

  1. Refugee: I sell porridge to raise fees

  2. Lamu-bound passengers stranded for hours at Gamba

  3. Six killed in Mau Narok road crash

  4. Suspected robber shot as police thwart robberies in Langas

  5. Kericho Law Courts closed for two weeks

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.