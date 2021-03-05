Six killed, seven injured in Mau Narok road crash

Six people have been killed after the lorry they were travelling in landed in a ditch along Mau Narok- Njoro road on Friday evening.

Njoro Sub-County Police Commander Muganda Kisaka said the accident occurred near the expansive Muthera Farm at 6pm on Friday.

At least seven people, who were seriously injured, were rushed to various hospitals in Mau Narok and Njoro.

"The accident, whose cause is yet to be established, occurred at about 6pm on Friday. Police officers led by the (Njoro) base commander are still collecting more information on the ground. We are yet to establish the number of people who were in the lorry," said Mr Muganda.

He said the victims were returning to their homes after working at Muthera Farm when the accident occurred.

Mr Muganda said that the lorry, which is still at the scene of the accident, will be towed to Mau Narok Police Station.

"The vehicle could not be towed because of darkness and other technicalities. It will be towed to the police station on Saturday morning," said Mr Kisaka

Mr Muganda said the bodies were taken to Egerton University mortuary awaiting post-mortem.