Siltation, abstraction and deforestation threaten Malewa River

The crystal clear water meandering through slippery reflective rocks from the western slope of Aberdare ranges in Nyandarua County provides a refreshing ambience.

The clean ice-cool water quenches one’s thirst as the sound of the flowing river disappears into the bush.

For those who love nature, the Malewa River is an ideal place to while away the day, while taking a sip of “natural” water.

But the rosy story of the river ends just a few kilometres away, with heightened agricultural activities in the upper catchment area affecting water quality and flow into the world-renowned Lake Naivasha.

Boda boda operator Francis Maina, born and brought up in the area, said most villagers draw their water from the river, recalling a time when water levels were higher than they are now.

“We used to draw water from the river, but over the years, the volume continues to decrease, mainly due to human-related activities upstream.

The Malewa River catchment provides at least 90 per cent of the water flowing into Lake Naivasha, with about 10 per cent coming from River Gilgil.

The Malewa River is now threatened by deforestation and siltation and increased water abstraction, with scientists worried about increasing human activities.

Aquatic biologist Mbogo Kamau said the catchment is critical to the survival of Lake Naivasha and the future of horticultural activities.

“Lake Naivasha is a biodiversity hotspot as a result of the catchment, with a huge population involved in diverse agricultural activities and other economic activities, most of which are dependent on the environmental stability of this ecological zone,” he said.

He cited challenges like changes in land use and land fragmentation, coupled with poor agricultural practices upstream.

Greater water demand and abstraction levels, he warned, threaten the catchment and natural habitats are being degraded.

Another problem, he said, is pollution from expanding urban centres that lack adequate sanitation facilities.

The effects of climate change had resulted in reduced rainfall, resulting in less water flowing in the rivers, he added.

“For the past four years, the region has experienced unpredictable rainfall patterns – very high rainfall that even caused flooding of the lake shores, followed by a dry spell existing to present,” he added

He called on authorities to increase budgetary allocations to the conservation and management of the Lake Naivasha catchment areas.

Reduced river flows, he warned, could lead to conflicts over natural resources, potential loss of biodiversity and change in the biodiversity structure.

“Loss of incomes and community-like livelihoods are some of the challenges and potential loss of government revenue streams,” Mr Kamau observed.

Environmental degradation and deforestation need to be halted and reversed and habitats restored, he said.

The catchment is vital for the survival of Lake Naivasha, said Lake Naivasha Basin Landscape Association chairman Paul Ruoya.

“More than 20 years ago, the River Malewa was huge but the cultivation activities have affected the volumes and we are calling for a multi-agency approach to address some of the shortcomings,” the environmentalist said.

Some farmers, he said, cultivate near the edges of the lake, further compromising the quality of the water, citing the change of the water colour further downstream.

The basin faces major threats, including unsustainable agriculture, he warned.

He discouraged the planting of eucalyptus along the river shoreline, saying the trees consume a lot of water.

Lake Naivasha is the only lake in Kenya with a clear contour boundary (contour 1891.8 metres above sea level or 6210ft) that establishes the lake area, including the riparian reserves.

Fishing and farming near the lake have been main economic activities around the lake for decades.

Other lake users include fishermen, boat owners, ecotourism, horticultural farmers and hoteliers. In 1906, the highest watermark/flood level was recorded and this helped establish the contour boundary for the lake.

Some of the agencies involved in the conservation of the catchment area include the Lake Naivasha Basin Umbrella Water Resources Users Association with support from the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).