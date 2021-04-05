Shock as man hacks wife to death over Sh2,000

Handcuffs
Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Macharia Mwangi

What you need to know:

  • Police recovered the suspected murder weapon which will be presented in court as exhibit.
  • The suspect is expected to be taken to court tomorrow when open court session resumes.

Police in Naivasha are holding a 26-year-old man who reportedly slashed his wife to death over Sh2,000 at Kosovo area in Naivasha.

