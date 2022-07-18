Seventh suspect in Nakuru Mawanga killings arrested

Detectives from the Homicide investigations unit have arrested the seventh suspect linked to brutal killings of women in Mawanga area in Bahati within Nakuru County.

The suspect identified as Kelvin Otieno Omondi alias Fredrick Okoth Odongo was arrested by officers from the Homicide Investigative unit of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations on Saturday at Mayanja area in Bungoma County.

Police said the suspect who is suspected to be one of the ring leaders of the dreaded confirm gang that was involved in the raping and killing of women before setting their bodies on fire has been on the run since detectives from the special branch were deployed in the area.

Directorate of Criminal Investigations officer in charge of Nakuru county office Mr Anthony Sunguti who confirmed the arrest said the suspect’s movement and mobile phone analysis placed him at the scenes of crime.

“Investigations on his movements and analysis of his phone gadget places him at the center of the horrible murders. He had, however, escaped to Bungoma County when the police launched a manhunt of the suspects,” said senior detective who is handling the case.

Mr Otieno’s arrest comes two weeks after the arrest of his alleged six other accomplices namely Evans Michori Kebwaro, Julius Otieno, 27, Josephat Simiyu 24, Joseph Mmbolo 25, Isaac Kinyanjui 18 and Makokha Wanjala 25.

Mr Kebwaro, the suspected mastermind in the killings, was smoked from his hiding in Masimba area in Kisii County on July 1 before the five other gang members were rounded up in Nakuru’s Kivumbini estate.

The murders facing the seven suspects include that of Ms Grace Wanjiku 20, who was burnt beyond recognition in a house in Kiamaina area on June 24 and Susan Wambui whose body was found in her bedroom after neighbours put off fire at her house and rescued her three years old daughter on June 21.

The suspects are also said to be behind the murder of a 23 year old woman Ms Diana Opicho whose body was also found in her house at Mawanga area.

Post mortem examination conducted on the bodies of the three women indicated that they had been raped before being murdered.

The court allowed the Police to detain the six suspects for 14 days to conclude their investigations.